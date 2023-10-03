The Phillies are back in the playoffs. What are their odds of winning it all?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With the club winning 90 games for the first time since 2011, Phillies fans think this team has an even better chance of winning it all than they did last year. The playoff odds from baseball analytics site Fangraphs back them up.

The Phillies enter the postseason with a 6.9% chance of winning the World Series. While that may not sound like a lot, it's a full percentage point higher than where they started last year's playoffs. Of the eight teams playing in this year's Wild Card round, none has a higher chance of advancing to a Division Series than the Phils' 60.2% chance of moving past the Miami Marlins.

RELATED: Philadelphia Phillies' Game 1 lineup vs. Miami Marlins in NLWS

The Division Series is where things would get difficult, according to Fangraphs. At that point, the Phils would be paired with the Atlanta Braves. The 104-win Braves have MLB's highest odds of winning the World Series at 28.9%. The Dodgers (13.5%) are the only other National League side with a higher chance than the Phils of winning it all.

RELATED: Phillies to play Marlins in 2023 NLWS. Here's everything you need to know

Should the Phils advance to meet their NL East rivals in the NLDS, Fangraphs gives the Phillies a 39.5% chance of knocking off the Braves for a second straight year.

Other notes from the playoff odds: