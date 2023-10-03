Philadelphia Phillies' Game 1 lineup vs. Miami Marlins in NLWS
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Red October has arrived in Philadelphia as the Phillies will face the Miami Marlins in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park.
RELATED: Phillies to play Marlins in 2023 NLWS. Here's everything you need to know
The Phillies released their startling lineup before Game 1 vs. their NL East rival.
- DH Kyle Schwarber
- SS Trea Turner
- 3B Alec Bohm
- 1B Bryce Harper
- RF Nick Castellanos
- 2B Bryson Stott
- LF Cristian Pache
- CF Johan Rojas
- P Zack Wheeler
To no surprise Schwarber will lead for the Phillies against the Marlins. Schwarber is coming off a regular season where he slugged a career-best 47 home runs, including 20 over the past two months in September and August.
In Game 1, the Phillies will face lefty Jesús Luzardo. Schwarber is 2 for 9 against Luzardo. He's hit one home run against the lefty and stuck out five times.
Harper, who had a magical run last year with the Phillies in the playoffs, will bat clean-up behind Trea Turner and Alec Bohm.
With Luzardo on the mound, Pache will get the start in left field over left-handed batter Brandon Marsh. Pache only hit .091 in the month of September, but he's 2 for 4 against Luzardo.
The Marlins also announced their starting lineup before Game 1:
for more features.