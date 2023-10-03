Watch CBS News
Philadelphia Phillies' Game 1 lineup vs. Miami Marlins in NLWS

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Red October has arrived in Philadelphia as the Phillies will face the Miami Marlins in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park. 

The Phillies released their startling lineup before Game 1 vs. their NL East rival. 

  • DH Kyle Schwarber
  • SS Trea Turner
  • 3B Alec Bohm
  • 1B Bryce Harper
  • RF Nick Castellanos
  • 2B Bryson Stott
  • LF Cristian Pache
  • CF Johan Rojas
  • P Zack Wheeler

To no surprise Schwarber will lead for the Phillies against the Marlins. Schwarber is coming off a regular season where he slugged a career-best 47 home runs, including 20 over the past two months in September and August. 

In Game 1, the Phillies will face lefty Jesús Luzardo. Schwarber is 2 for 9 against Luzardo. He's hit one home run against the lefty and stuck out five times. 

Harper, who had a magical run last year with the Phillies in the playoffs, will bat clean-up behind Trea Turner and Alec Bohm. 

With Luzardo on the mound, Pache will get the start in left field over left-handed batter Brandon Marsh. Pache only hit .091 in the month of September, but he's 2 for 4 against Luzardo. 

The Marlins also announced their starting lineup before Game 1:

First published on October 3, 2023 / 4:34 PM

