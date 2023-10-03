Phillies fans pack Media to greet rally bus ahead of Wild Card series vs. Marlins

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Red October is back in Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Phillies will face the Miami Marlins in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park, and the fans are ready for some playoff baseball.

Fans lined up early to greet the Phillies' double-decker rally bus as it rolled into Veterans Square in Media Monday night.

The Phillie Phanatic lead the charge, getting the crowd ready ahead of the Phils' series against the Marlins.

"This is crazy," Aaron Harcar, of Media, said. "So this is the suburbs, so the atmosphere and the excitement goes further than just Philadelphia."

Once parked in place, the Phanatic and his team went to work, passing out rally towels and postseason posters and posing for a picture or two in between as fans signed the bus.

"It brings everyone together, especially coming out of the pandemic over the last few years, I feel like we're all together now," Mike Borradaile, of Newtown Square, said.

Some local stars of the game - the Media Little Leaguers - also came out to support the Fightins'.

"It was a lot of fun to see everybody out here again and get on the bus to celebrate the Phillies' postseason," Austin Crowley, of the Media Little League squad, said.

The bus tour was also good for many local businesses across the region.

"We're expecting a lot of people coming in, a lot of people wearing red tonight," Rocco Mongelli, of Ariano Restuarant, said.

Bottom line - baseball is back this October - and the fans can't wait.