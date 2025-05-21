New gay bar in Philadelphia's Gayborhood aims to celebrate, not just create, safe spaces

The Little Gay Pub in Philadelphia is looking to serve up a big message and be a safe haven

A fresh burst of energy has arrived in Philadelphia's iconic Gayborhood with the opening of The Little Gay Pub Philly, a cozy yet elevated LGBTQ+ bar making its debut at 102 South 13th Street.

Originally from Washington, D.C., the bar brings more than cocktails and curated decor, it brings a message: Queer spaces should do more than protect the community, they should celebrate it.

Co-owners Dito Sevilla, Benjamin Gander and Dusty Martinez describe Philadelphia as a second home and said this expansion is rooted in love for the city and its rich LGBTQ+ history.

"We did it because of our love for the city," said Sevilla. "It's something we've always dreamed of, and it's a natural fit."

The Little Gay Pub is unlike any other bar, the co-owners said — intentionally designed with warmth, thoughtfulness and legacy in mind. "I think it's the care that we put into the design, the decor, the drinks we choose, the environment," Sevilla added. "Our goal in making The Little Gay Pub Philly is where the community isn't just safe — but celebrated."

That celebration is evident in every inch of the space, where walls are covered in meaningful art and memorabilia, including a beloved picture of Princess Diana. "We bring people's journeys — and the journeys of our forefathers and foremothers — into our walls, decorations and our look," Sevilla said.

The goal, both owners emphasize, isn't to compete with other bars, but to contribute to the revival and vibrancy of the Gayborhood itself.

"Philly is the home of the term Gayborhood — and it really is," Sevilla said. "We long for that in Washington."

Sevilla and Gander describe themselves not just as owners, but as curators. They've spent years visiting Philadelphia — Sevilla's sister even attended school here — and their connection to the city runs deep.

"We basically created a space we wanted to go to," said Gander. "A place where everyone feels comfortable, where the lighting and music aren't overwhelming, and where you can meet new friends or catch up with old ones."

The bar's name itself is a declaration of pride. "We say 'gay' in the name because we're really proud of who we are," Gander said. "A space where people can walk in and feel safe."

Still, opening a new bar in 2025 comes with a sense of mission. With LGBTQ+ venues like Level Up and Cockatoo shuttering in 2024, the number of queer spaces in the city has dwindled. Sevilla and Gander hope The Little Gay Pub Philly will help reverse that trend.

"I hope more than anything we get people coming back out to gay bars," Sevilla said. "We get that vibe again — where there has been a generational shift of not going out."

As Gander puts it, "Seeing it come to life is kind of magical."

For now, The Little Gay Pub Philly stands not just as a bar, but as a joyful testament to community, resilience and pride — a small pub with a big heart, helping bring more life to the Gayborhood.