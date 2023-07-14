Meet the Philadelphia artist that's spreading positivity with his art

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Street art brings our city to life! Seems as though you can't walk a few blocks without seeing his work and if you really look, they incorporate a special language thanks to Alloyius McIlwaine.

His "kudoglyphs" are intentional messages integrated throughout his artwork in order to spread positivity wherever his art is made. You won't find that word in the dictionary as it is original and if you know him, then you know his art is the essence of what he embodies! Alloyius attributes his positive mentality to both his family and Quacker elementary school for instilling such a loving and accepting mindset. It certainly set a foundation by which it stands and lives by.

Alloyius is a national and international artist who was born and raised in Philadelphia. His humble beginnings started in science class while scribbling in his notebook. Little did he know, he started the blueprint for what is now his career. This graffiti artist turned street artist is living out his passion through artwork.

He is now one of the most highly sought-after street artists featuring his work from Japan to Barcelona and will always hold a special place in his heart for the mural in Paris. It was his first international piece. Some of his clients have ranged from our very own Philadelphia Eagles to Pepsi, and even our parent company, Paramount! Keep a lookout for a rolling SEPTA Bus as you are likely to see his piece for Maker's Mark!

When Alloyius speaks about painting free style, you can see this artist light up. He loves even impressing himself when taking a step back to admire the finished project. Any boat lovers? Alloyius would love to tackle the challenge of painting one.

Alloyius is rarely without a spray paint bottle in hand, never knowing where his next canvas may be. He has set the bar to paint a piece for Marvel Comics in the future; Spiderverse to be exact. After all, he gives comic books the credit for those Science Class scribbles.

USA Today named Philadelphia the "Street Art Capital" of America as we display the most murals of any city in the nation. Alloyius's artwork is currently displayed over 22 states, 11 countries and showcases 260+ murals in and around Philly. So being featured all over our hometown is no small feat and he is not stopping any time soon. His next endeavor is named Chameleon; an art show collaboration showcasing 43 artists from around the world. This is Alloyius's first time orchestrating such a monumental event but if anyone can do it, it is obviously him.

Chameleon is being held on August 12 from 6-9 p.m. at The Story Factory, 1600 N 5th St, Philadelphia.

When asked about any competition, he explained how there is never competition, always support for other artists and a lot of collaboration.

This Philly native measures success by the amount of happiness you have in your life and the ability to take care of your family. Needless to say, he hit his mark in the most humble of ways. One of these days this man will get sleep!