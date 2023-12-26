'The best Christmas gift': Eagles fans celebrate Philadelphia win over Giants

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This Christmas was about family and football in Philadelphia. With the rival New York Giants in town looking to deliver a lump of coal, festive fans flocked to the Linc to back the Eagles.

"We love to do it big," Jeanine Burgos, of Delaware, said. "Part of my family is from New York ... It's all love."

Monday would be anything but a silent night for Birds fans. Quarterback Jalen Hurts and company opened the game shining bright -- cutting through the Giants like Rudolph through fog. But Big Blue rallied in the second half -- leaving fans antsier than a kid on Christmas Eve.

"I know we'd adjust. We always find a way to beat the Giants," Rodney Edney, of West Philadelphia, said.

While it may not have come in the prettiest of wrappings, the Eagles delivered, closing out the Giants and giving the Philly faithful a holiday win.

"Oh, this is the best Christmas gift and the only Christmas gift I got," Edney said.

Fans left the Linc feeling mildly merry after the Birds grabbed the lead in the NFC East. But there's still the question of whether all this season's gifts have been unwrapped, or could fans receive a late Christmas present in a Lombardi trophy?

"I still feel that we can take it," Burgos said. "I still say there's a party on Broad Street."