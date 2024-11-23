Windy fall weather in Philadelphia today; tracking storms that could disrupt Thanksgiving holiday travel

The weather in the Philadelphia area is feeling like fall this weekend with blustery conditions, a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low to mid-50s that will feel like the 40s.

It should be less windy on Sunday, so conditions will be better for marathon runners than half marathon runners in Philadelphia. (Check out a list of road closures and maps of the Philadelphia Marathon and Half Marathon race routes here.)

Snow, rain chances for Thanksgiving holiday week, travel rush

For the busy holiday travel week ahead, you will be dodging 3 storms. Here is the current timing so you can plan and prepare.

Monday is a great travel day across the region with sunshine and increasing clouds. It will also be the warmest of the next 10 days, with highs near 60.

On Tuesday, storm No. 1 arrives. This is a weakened version of the storm that brought flooding and 100 mph winds to the west coast. We are expecting only rain showers, mainly in the morning with totals under a quarter inch. Expect wet roads for your travel and possibly minor delays at the airport. Highs will be in the 50s.

Cold air arrives after Tuesday's storm and highs drop into the upper 40s on Wednesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

On Thanksgiving Thursday, storm No. 2 arrives with steadier rain and possibly snow in the mountains. Highs will be in the mid 40's, so no snow is expected in Philadelphia. Roads will be wet, and delays are possible at the airport. Mountain roads may have snow and or ice.

Friday there will be lingering rain across the area with clouds and even colder air arriving. Highs drop to the low 40's. Roads will be wet for any travel in the area.

Saturday and Sunday will remain in the low 40's and even upper 30's with breezy conditions and a mix of sun and clouds both days. The wind chill will be in the 20's and 30's. Travel should be clear for anyone heading home.

December and Meteorological Winter begin next Sunday.

Storm No. 3 arrives on the Monday after Thanksgiving, Dec. 2. It's the last of the busy holiday travel days. The coldest air yet arrives that Monday with highs in the mid-upper 30s and lows in the 20s. If – and this is the key– the current track does not shift, snow will be likely in the Poconos and Lehigh Valley.

It's way too early to determine if there could be snow or rain in Philadelphia. This storm is 10 days away, so expect changes to track and timing. Needless to say, travel by road and air could possibly be impacted, so stick with us for updates on this storm if you are traveling that day.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: A few clouds, breezy. High of 52.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High of 55, low of 44.

Monday: Good travel day. High of 60, low of 38.

Tuesday: Tracking rain. High of 57, low of 47.

Wednesday: Colder. High of 49, low of 36.

Thursday: Rain possible. High of 47, low of 34.

Friday: Chilly showers? High of 42, low of 36.

