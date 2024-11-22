Road closures for 2024 Philadelphia Marathon; maps show race routes
Philadelphia Marathon Weekend is here, with the annual 26.2-mile run taking over the city beginning today with plenty of road closures and traffic delays.
Runners participating in marathon weekend will get to run through Old City and Fairmount Park and race toward the Philadelphia Museum of Art for the 31st year of the marathon.
Marathon weekend will feature a two-day health and fitness expo today and Saturday, the Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon and Rothman Orthopaedics 8K on Saturday and the AACR Philadelphia Marathon and Nemours Children's Run on Sunday.
Philadelphia Marathon Weekend organizers say they anticipate 37,000 participants, with 17,000 expected to run in the marathon.
Here's what you need to know about the 2024 Philadelphia Marathon, from a race route map to road closures and parking restrictions.
2024 AACR Philadelphia Marathon route map
The Philadelphia Marathon will start at North 22nd Street and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and finish at Eakins Oval.
The race takes runners past the Franklin Institute, Academy of Natural Sciences, Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, Independence Hall, LOVE Park, University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University, Philadelphia Zoo, Kelly Drive and Art Museum.
2024 Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon route map
2024 Rothman Orthopaedics 8K route map
What roads in Philadelphia will be impacted by the marathon?
- The Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound)
- I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden Street (eastbound)
- 31st and Spring Garden streets
- Winter and 23rd streets (eastbound)
- I-76 at Girard Avenue (westbound)
- Roads near the 13.1-mile Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon route
- Roads near the 26.2-mile route of the Philadelphia Marathon
Philadelphia Marathon road closures by date
Friday, Nov. 22
Road closures will begin at 9:30 a.m. when the city closes both inner drive lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway until 2:45 p.m.
The city will reopen the outbound lanes for the afternoon rush hour at 2:45 p.m. The inbound lanes of the Parkway from 22nd Street to Logan Circle will also reopen around 2:45 p.m.
All lanes from Binswanger Triangle to 20th Street will remain closed after rush hour.
The city says cross traffic will be allowed on 21st and 22nd streets.
Saturday, Nov. 23
2 a.m. closures
- 2000-2400 Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- Spring Garden Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- 23rd Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- 22nd Street, from Winter Street to Park Towne Place (local access to Park Towne Place)
- 21st Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street
3 a.m. closures
- I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound)
- 31st and Spring Garden streets (soft close)
- I-76 eastbound at Spring Garden Street; no traffic into Center City, but traffic will be allowed for Art Museum on Saturday and Sunday
5:45 a.m. closures
- Columbus Boulevard, Callowhill to Walnut streets
6 a.m. closures
- 17th Street, from Arch to Vine streets
- 18th Street, from Arch to Callowhill streets
- 19th Street, from Arch to Callowhill streets
- 20th Street, from Arch to Callowhill streets
- 21st Street, from Arch to Spring Garden streets
- 22nd Street, from Arch to Spring Garden streets
- Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th to 20th streets
- Market Street, from 6th to 16th streets
- Chestnut Street, from 5th to 8th streets
- 6th Street, from Market to Chestnut streets
- 5th Street, from Chestnut to Race streets
- South Penn Square
- Juniper Street, from Chestnut to Market streets
- John F. Kennedy Boulevard, from Juniper to 17th streets
- 15th Street, from Race to Chestnut streets
- 16th Street, from Chestnut to Race streets
- Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard
- Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Callowhill Street to Washington Avenue
- Southbound off-ramp from I-95 at Washington Avenue
- Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street
- Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street
- South Street, from Front to 7th streets
- 6th Street, from Bainbridge to Locust streets
- Lombard Street, from 5th to Broad streets
- 13th Street, from Bainbridge to Chestnut streets
- Walnut Street, from 12th to 34th streets
- 33rd Street, from Walnut to Spring Garden streets
- 34th Street, from Walnut to Girard Avenue
- Spring Garden Street, from 32nd to 34th streets
- Girard Avenue, 33rd to 38th streets
- 33rd Street, from Girard to Cecil B. Moore avenues
- Reservoir Drive, from 33rd Street to Diamond Drive
- Mt. Pleasant Drive
- Fountain Green Drive
- Kelly Drive
6:45 a.m. closures
- Columbus Boulevard, Callowhill Street to Washington Avenue (southbound)
- Columbus Boulevard, Snyder Avenue to Callowhill Street (northbound)
Sunday, Nov. 24
2 a.m. closures
- 2000-2400 Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- Spring Garden Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- 23rd Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- 22nd Street, from Winter Street to Park Towne Place (Local Access to Park Towne Place)
- 21st Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street
3 a.m. closures
- I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound)
- 31st and Spring Garden streets (soft close)
- I-76 eastbound at Spring Garden Street; no traffic into Center City, but traffic will be allowed for Art Museum on Saturday and Sunday
5:45 a.m. closures
- Columbus Boulevard, Callowhill to Walnut streets
6 a.m. closures
- 17th Street, from Arch to Vine streets
- 18th Street, from Arch to Callowhill streets
- 19th Street, from Arch to Callowhill streets
- 20th Street, from Arch to Callowhill streets
- 21st Street, from Arch to Spring Garden streets
- 22nd Street, from Arch to Spring Garden streets
- Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th to 20th streets
- Arch Street, between 3rd and 16th streets
- 4th Street, between Arch and Vine streets
- Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard
- Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Callowhill Street to Washington Avenue
- Southbound off-ramp from I-95 at Washington Avenue
- Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street
- Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street
- South Street, from Front to 7th streets
- 6th Street, from Bainbridge to Market streets
- Chestnut Street, from 6th to 16th streets
- 15th Street from Chestnut to Walnut streets
- Walnut Street from Broad to 34th streets
- Chestnut Street, from 33rd to 34th streets
- 34th Street, from Walnut Street to Girard Avenue
- Girard Avenue, 33rd to 38th streets
- Lansdowne Drive, from Girard Avenue to South Concourse Drive
- South Concourse Drive, from Lansdowne to West Memorial Hall Drive
- East Memorial Hall Drive, from South Concourse to Avenue of the Republic
- Avenue of the Republic, from East Memorial Hall Drive to Catholic Fountain
- Belmont Avenue, Montgomery to Parkside Avenue
- States to Lansdowne drives
- Lansdowne Drive to Girard Avenue
- Girard Avenue Bridge, from Lansdowne Drive to 33rd Street
- 33rd Street, from Girard Avenue to Reservoir Drive
- Reservoir Drive, from 33rd Street to Edgley Drive
- Edgley Drive, from Reservoir to Fountain Green drives
- Fountain Green Drive, from Edgley to Kelly drives
- Kelly Drive
- The Falls Bridge
- Ridge Avenue, from Schoolhouse Lane to Manayunk Avenue
- Main Street, from Ridge Avenue to Conarroe Street
6:45 a.m. closures
- Columbus Boulevard, Callowhill Street to Washington Avenue (southbound)
- Columbus Boulevard, Snyder Avenue to Callowhill Street (northbound)
Can you still visit the Art Museum during the Philadelphia Marathon?
The city says residents and visitors can still visit the Art Museum but should expect delays. According to the city, the Art Museum will be accessible during event hours via Spring Garden Street (Spring Garden Street Bridge) to Anne D'Harnoncourt Drive.
How will the marathon impact SEPTA and public transportation?
Philadelphia Marathon Weekend should not impact SEPTA's subway or El systems. The Broad Street Line and Market-Frankford Line will operate throughout the weekend, along with regional rail service.
However, commuters should be aware of bus and trolley detours.
According to SEPTA's website, the following bus and trolley detours will be effective this weekend.
5 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 9
- 16
- 17
- 21
- 23
- 27
- 30
- 31
- 33
- 35
- 40
- 42
- 44
- 45
- 47
- 47M
- 57
- 61
- 64
- 65
- 124
- 125
- K
- R
2 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- 7
- 32
- 38
- 43
- 48
- 49
Event alerts
People can sign up for free text alerts from the city to get updates on weather, transit and event details by texting "RUNPHL" to 888-777.
Philadelphia's Office of Emergency Management will post updates at @PhilaOEM on X using #PhillyMarathon.
When will roads reopen across the city?
All streets, except Eakins Oval, are scheduled to reopen around 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday after the races. According to the city, many roads are expected to open earlier in the day as they're cleared and serviced.
The city says Eakins Oval and the Parkway will remain closed Saturday after the Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon but should be fully reopened to traffic by 5 p.m. Sunday.