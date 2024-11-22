Road closures for 2024 Philadelphia Marathon; maps show race routes

Philadelphia Marathon Weekend is here, with the annual 26.2-mile run taking over the city beginning today with plenty of road closures and traffic delays.

Runners participating in marathon weekend will get to run through Old City and Fairmount Park and race toward the Philadelphia Museum of Art for the 31st year of the marathon.

Marathon weekend will feature a two-day health and fitness expo today and Saturday, the Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon and Rothman Orthopaedics 8K on Saturday and the AACR Philadelphia Marathon and Nemours Children's Run on Sunday.

Philadelphia Marathon Weekend organizers say they anticipate 37,000 participants, with 17,000 expected to run in the marathon.

Here's what you need to know about the 2024 Philadelphia Marathon, from a race route map to road closures and parking restrictions.

2024 AACR Philadelphia Marathon route map

The Philadelphia Marathon will start at North 22nd Street and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and finish at Eakins Oval.

The race takes runners past the Franklin Institute, Academy of Natural Sciences, Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, Independence Hall, LOVE Park, University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University, Philadelphia Zoo, Kelly Drive and Art Museum.

2024 Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon route map

2024 Rothman Orthopaedics 8K route map

What roads in Philadelphia will be impacted by the marathon?

The Benjamin Franklin Parkway

I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound)

I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden Street (eastbound)

31st and Spring Garden streets

Winter and 23rd streets (eastbound)

I-76 at Girard Avenue (westbound)

Roads near the 13.1-mile Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon route

Roads near the 26.2-mile route of the Philadelphia Marathon

Philadelphia Marathon road closures by date

Friday, Nov. 22

Road closures will begin at 9:30 a.m. when the city closes both inner drive lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway until 2:45 p.m.

The city will reopen the outbound lanes for the afternoon rush hour at 2:45 p.m. The inbound lanes of the Parkway from 22nd Street to Logan Circle will also reopen around 2:45 p.m.

All lanes from Binswanger Triangle to 20th Street will remain closed after rush hour.

The city says cross traffic will be allowed on 21st and 22nd streets.

Saturday, Nov. 23

2 a.m. closures

2000-2400 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Spring Garden Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

23rd Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

22nd Street, from Winter Street to Park Towne Place (local access to Park Towne Place)

21st Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street

3 a.m. closures

I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound)

31st and Spring Garden streets (soft close)

I-76 eastbound at Spring Garden Street; no traffic into Center City, but traffic will be allowed for Art Museum on Saturday and Sunday

5:45 a.m. closures

Columbus Boulevard, Callowhill to Walnut streets

6 a.m. closures

17th Street, from Arch to Vine streets

18th Street, from Arch to Callowhill streets

19th Street, from Arch to Callowhill streets

20th Street, from Arch to Callowhill streets

21st Street, from Arch to Spring Garden streets

22nd Street, from Arch to Spring Garden streets

Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th to 20th streets

Market Street, from 6th to 16th streets

Chestnut Street, from 5th to 8th streets

6th Street, from Market to Chestnut streets

5th Street, from Chestnut to Race streets

South Penn Square

Juniper Street, from Chestnut to Market streets

John F. Kennedy Boulevard, from Juniper to 17th streets

15th Street, from Race to Chestnut streets

16th Street, from Chestnut to Race streets

Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard

Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Callowhill Street to Washington Avenue

Southbound off-ramp from I-95 at Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street

Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street

South Street, from Front to 7th streets

6th Street, from Bainbridge to Locust streets

Lombard Street, from 5th to Broad streets

13th Street, from Bainbridge to Chestnut streets

Walnut Street, from 12th to 34th streets

33rd Street, from Walnut to Spring Garden streets

34th Street, from Walnut to Girard Avenue

Spring Garden Street, from 32nd to 34th streets

Girard Avenue, 33rd to 38th streets

33rd Street, from Girard to Cecil B. Moore avenues

Reservoir Drive, from 33rd Street to Diamond Drive

Mt. Pleasant Drive

Fountain Green Drive

Kelly Drive



6:45 a.m. closures

Columbus Boulevard, Callowhill Street to Washington Avenue (southbound)

Columbus Boulevard, Snyder Avenue to Callowhill Street (northbound)

Sunday, Nov. 24

2 a.m. closures

2000-2400 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Spring Garden Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway



23rd Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

22nd Street, from Winter Street to Park Towne Place (Local Access to Park Towne Place)

21st Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street



3 a.m. closures

I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound)

31st and Spring Garden streets (soft close)

I-76 eastbound at Spring Garden Street; no traffic into Center City, but traffic will be allowed for Art Museum on Saturday and Sunday

5:45 a.m. closures

Columbus Boulevard, Callowhill to Walnut streets

6 a.m. closures

17th Street, from Arch to Vine streets

18th Street, from Arch to Callowhill streets

19th Street, from Arch to Callowhill streets

20th Street, from Arch to Callowhill streets

21st Street, from Arch to Spring Garden streets

22nd Street, from Arch to Spring Garden streets

Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th to 20th streets

Arch Street, between 3rd and 16th streets

4th Street, between Arch and Vine streets

Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard

Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Callowhill Street to Washington Avenue

Southbound off-ramp from I-95 at Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street

Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street

South Street, from Front to 7th streets

6th Street, from Bainbridge to Market streets

Chestnut Street, from 6th to 16th streets

15th Street from Chestnut to Walnut streets

Walnut Street from Broad to 34th streets

Chestnut Street, from 33rd to 34th streets

34th Street, from Walnut Street to Girard Avenue

Girard Avenue, 33rd to 38th streets

Lansdowne Drive, from Girard Avenue to South Concourse Drive

South Concourse Drive, from Lansdowne to West Memorial Hall Drive

East Memorial Hall Drive, from South Concourse to Avenue of the Republic

Avenue of the Republic, from East Memorial Hall Drive to Catholic Fountain

Belmont Avenue, Montgomery to Parkside Avenue

States to Lansdowne drives

Lansdowne Drive to Girard Avenue

Girard Avenue Bridge, from Lansdowne Drive to 33rd Street

33rd Street, from Girard Avenue to Reservoir Drive

Reservoir Drive, from 33rd Street to Edgley Drive

Edgley Drive, from Reservoir to Fountain Green drives

Fountain Green Drive, from Edgley to Kelly drives

Kelly Drive

The Falls Bridge

Ridge Avenue, from Schoolhouse Lane to Manayunk Avenue

Main Street, from Ridge Avenue to Conarroe Street



6:45 a.m. closures

Columbus Boulevard, Callowhill Street to Washington Avenue (southbound)

Columbus Boulevard, Snyder Avenue to Callowhill Street (northbound)

Can you still visit the Art Museum during the Philadelphia Marathon?

The city says residents and visitors can still visit the Art Museum but should expect delays. According to the city, the Art Museum will be accessible during event hours via Spring Garden Street (Spring Garden Street Bridge) to Anne D'Harnoncourt Drive.

How will the marathon impact SEPTA and public transportation?

Philadelphia Marathon Weekend should not impact SEPTA's subway or El systems. The Broad Street Line and Market-Frankford Line will operate throughout the weekend, along with regional rail service.

However, commuters should be aware of bus and trolley detours.

According to SEPTA's website, the following bus and trolley detours will be effective this weekend.

5 a.m. to 3 p.m.

2

4

5

9

16

17

21

23

27

30

31

33

35

40

42

44

45

47

47M

57

61

64

65

124

125

K

R

2 a.m. to 3 p.m.

7

32

38

43

48

49

Event alerts

People can sign up for free text alerts from the city to get updates on weather, transit and event details by texting "RUNPHL" to 888-777.

Philadelphia's Office of Emergency Management will post updates at @PhilaOEM on X using #PhillyMarathon.

When will roads reopen across the city?

All streets, except Eakins Oval, are scheduled to reopen around 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday after the races. According to the city, many roads are expected to open earlier in the day as they're cleared and serviced.

The city says Eakins Oval and the Parkway will remain closed Saturday after the Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon but should be fully reopened to traffic by 5 p.m. Sunday.