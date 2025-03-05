Temple University honors police officers, public safety workers who save lives in North Philadelphia community

Temple University's Department of Public Safety recognized the dedication of its police officers, dispatchers and security guards Tuesday during an awards ceremony at the Liacouras Center in North Philadelphia.

Honorees included those with decades of service and others recognized for outstanding performance.

"They embody the core values of service," Temple Police Chief Dr. Jennifer Griffin said.

Lt. Kamari Boone was awarded for an act of compassion that helped save a student in crisis. Boone's conversation with the student prevented them from self-harm.

"A lot of times, it starts with something as simple as having a conversation," Boone said.

His wife, Sgt. Lauren Boone, was also honored for her quick-thinking last September when a 700-pound air conditioner fell on a construction worker, leaving him seriously injured. She said she relied on motherly instinct to keep him calm.

"I talked about his family, his children, if he was married, to get his mind off the seriousness he was in," she said. "It's not all about how strong you can be; it's about how you talk to people."

Dispatcher Amber Michael, who grew up just blocks from campus, said serving her community is reward enough.

"I don't think about being recognized, I just like what I do," Michael said.

Temple Police Officer Jeremy Mask said, "It's not for me, it's for everybody else."