Teenager killed in deadly crash involving stolen car

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy riding in the passenger seat of a stolen car is dead after Philadelphia police say the driver lost control and crashed and then ran from the scene.

It happened along Roosevelt Boulevard near Rising Sun Avenue late Monday night.

Witnesses told police the driver appeared to be speeding before the crash and from the damage left behind you can see the impact.

On the ground are pieces of car parts left behind and on the median, a road sign is knocked down after a big boom that startled neighbors.

"It was loud," one neighbor said.

Police say a Kia sedan with front end damage was stolen when its driver sped along Roosevelt Boulevard, lost control and flipped over three times before smashing into a Honda minivan that was stopped at a red light.

A passenger in the stolen Kia was ejected and died as the driver walked away from the scene limping.

Kiya Epps was sitting in her living room at the time of the crash.

"It was like two semis hitting each other, but it was two cars," Epps said.

Police have not yet identified the victim, but officers say the Kia was stolen.

"It was stolen just two days ago a few blocks away from this location where the auto accident occurred so more than likely that's the reason the driver of the Kia fled the scene of the accident," Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police also tell CBS3 they found several cellphones at the scene and nearby businesses have surveillance cameras that captured the crash.

The 29-year-old driver of the Honda that was hit was about to walk away uninjured.

Still, neighbors say they often see drivers traveling way too fast on the boulevard.

"They need to just slow down. Period," a neighbor said.

This wasn't the only deadly hit-and-run that happened here. A similar incident happened back in August when another passenger was left for dead in a hit-and-run as the driver ran from the scene.

A male later identified as 22-year-old Anthony Ruiz-Sotelo was arrested on Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. on the 2500 block of West Master Street. He was charged with Accident Involving Death, Homicide by Vehicle, Involuntary Manslaughter, REAP, and other offenses.