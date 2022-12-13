Philadelphia police searching for driver after fatal crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police say a driver involved in a crash ran from from the scene after a man sitting in the passenger seat of their car was killed.

The crash happened just before midnight Monday near the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Rising Sun Ave.

Officers believe a 29-year-old man was stopped at a red light in a northbound lane of the Boulevard when all of a sudden, his Honda was hit hard from behind by a speeding Kia.

They say the driver of the Kia lost control and flipped several times and a passenger was ejected from the vehicle. The victim hasn't yet been identified but police say a young man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on the heavy damage done to the Kia in the crash, investigators are pretty confident that speed was a factor.

According to witnesses, the driver of the Kia was able to exit the vehicle after the crash. They say he was limping but it didn't stop him from fleeing the scene.

Police say the Kia that caused the crash was stolen two days prior just a few blocks from where the crash happened. The 29-year-old driver of the Honda that was hit was able to walk away from the crash apparently uninjured.

Police say they found several cell phones at the scene as well as nearby businesses with surveillance cameras.

They're hoping those will help them identify the driver who left the scene of this deadly crash.