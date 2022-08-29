Delaware County's largest school district warning closures may be in store due to teacher shortage

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Delaware County's largest school district says they don't have enough teachers. The shortage could impact whether students in Upper Darby can even go to school as they returned to classrooms Monday morning.

As students head back to the classroom in Upper Darby, staffing shortages have reached crisis levels.

Right now, the district is short about 40 teachers,10 bus drivers, seven bus assistants, 10 crossing guards and custodians.

"I feel like that's going to be extremely tough, especially for the teachers," Jameera Brown, parent of a Charles Kelly Elementary School student, said. "It's a lot of students."

Superintendent Daniel McGarry says if more than 40 teachers are absent on a single day at the middle or high school level, school may have to be canceled.

In an email to parents, he wrote:

In the case that school is not able to open due to a staffing shortage, the district will notify families of this decision as soon as possible.

"That's concerning because we still want to give our kids the best educational opportunities that we can," McGarry said.

The superintendent says teachers in key areas, like math and science, are especially hard to find at the middle and high school levels. Educators are taking on an extra workload to fill the gap.

"Where you would maybe have a lunch and prep period, plus three classes a day, they're taking on an additional class and giving up their prep time to make sure another section of class can run," McGarry said.

The teacher shortage is part of a national problem.

Experts point to high stress and low pay as contributing factors.

Parents are vowing to support teachers.

"The teacher will do their part and parents as well should do their part also," Becky Tarawallie, parent of a Charles Kelly Elementary School student, said. "So, teamwork makes the dream work."

The Upper Darby School District serves about 12,000 students.

The district says it looks forward to working with parents to manage another challenging school year.