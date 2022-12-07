Taylor Swift ticket woes: Congress wants to hear from company CEO

Congress wants to hear from Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift ticket debacle

Congress wants to hear from Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift ticket debacle

Congress wants to hear from Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift ticket debacle

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Taylor Swift ticket fiasco has reached the federal level. After fans had issues getting tickets, Congress has asked to hear from the CEO of Ticketmaster's parent company.

Congress says it now wants to hear from the companies involved after millions of Swifties experienced issues getting tickets online for Swift's upcoming "Eras" tour in 2023.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee plans to question the CEO of Live Nation, the parent company of Ticketmaster. Lawmakers want to know what went wrong and how it's being fixed.

Fans experienced long wait times in queues trying to get tickets, and Ticketmaster apologized, saying its site couldn't keep up with the overwhelming demand. The crash during the presale event left many fans without tickets.

The debacle spurred open requests for complaints from law enforcement including the Attorney General of Pennsylvania.

Tickets to a Swift show have been so hard to come by that one Atlantic City dessert shop is hiding one golden ticket to a Swift show inside a chocolate bar.

Swift is playing three shows in Philadelphia on the "Eras" tour on May 12, 13 and 14, 2023, with Phoebe Bridgers, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn as opening acts on different nights.