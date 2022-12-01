Watch CBS News
Atlantic City dessert bar holds raffle for sold-out Taylor Swift show

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Getting a ticket to Taylor Swift's concerts in Philadelphia next year felt nearly impossible for so many of her fans because of problems with Ticketmaster.

Now, they have a new chance to see the singer on stage and it feels like a scene straight out of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Atlantic City dessert spot Bar 32 created 3,000 special edition Taylor Swift chocolate bars. The bars cost $10 a piece and they each have a six-digit number under the wrapper for a raffle.

All of the bars are now sold out.

But you can still enter the contest by sending a card with your name, phone number and email address plus a self-addressed stamped envelope to the bar.

We'll find out on Christmas day which number is drawn for two golden tickets to see Swift's sold-out show at Lincoln Financial Field.

First published on December 1, 2022 / 4:56 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

