Taylor Swift's 12th studio album, called "The Life of a Showgirl," is finally here, and local bakeries are getting in on the Swiftie spirit.

Being a Swiftie is part of Diana Anello's "Reputation" at Bredenbeck's Bakery.

"I ordered a special custom cookie cutter," Anello said. "I would definitely call myself a Swiftie. I'm not even a closeted Swiftie like I quote lines all the time."

She's been decorating treats at the bakery for more than 20 years, almost "22."

Once Taylor Swift made the announcement in "August" that she'd be releasing a new album, Anello instantly got to work so she could be "...Ready For It."

"I immediately went, 'OK, I'm going to do sugar cookies,'" Anello said. "Who wouldn't want to do a showgirl outfit?"

Anello filled hundreds of preorders on top of icing treats to be sold at the Chestnut Hill bakery in the days leading up to the album release date.

From intricately designed corset cookies to champagne-flavored cupcakes and edible album covers.

Each sweet treat started as a "Blank Space" and transformed into a "Bejeweled" masterpiece.

"No two corsets have to be alike because, as you know, Taylor had different outfits for every night on her tour," Anello said. "Well, one of the cool things about Taylor is that she plants Easter eggs. So, throughout her tour, she was giving you little hints and little clues as to what was coming next."

Anello knows "All Too Well" that Taylor will "Forever & Always" have roots that lead her back to Berks County.

"Taylor is local to us and she always will be," Anello said. "Even though she moved to Nashville. It's fine. She's still Pennsylvania. She still sings about Pennsylvania. And the fact that she's marrying, oh, I don't know a Kelce brother."

Other stores are getting in on the fun too. Madison K. Cookies in Northern Liberties has an array of cookies available until they sell out on Friday.

Madison K. Cookies

"Long Story Short," it's all for the love of Taylor.

"Really great artists, when they're inspired, create and amazing artists help other people learn to create," Anello said. "There's a lot going on in the world, and Taylor brings a little bit of joy and a smile to people."