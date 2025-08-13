Taylor Swift joins Kelce brothers on "New Heights" podcast as she reveals upcoming album art

Taylor Swift appeared on the popular "New Heights" podcast on Wednesday alongside her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and opened up about their relationship.

Swift appeared on the prerecorded podcast released Wednesday, which is hosted by Travis Kelce and his brother, former Eagles center Jason Kelce. The episode on Wednesday marks the couple's first comprehensive media appearance.

"This podcast did a lot for me," Swift said. "It gave me a boyfriend!"

Kelce attended Swift's Eras Tour stop at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2023. At the time, Kelce shared on the podcast that he tried to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number; however, she never received it.

Swift said Wednesday that the gesture made her feel "like I was in an '80s John Hughes movie, and he was just like, standing outside of my window with a boom box being like, 'I want to date you.'"

Swift also spoke about buying her master recordings back from her first six studio albums. Swift revealed that she sent her mother and brother to talk with Shamrock Holdings about buying her masters.

"A couple months after the Super Bowl in Kansas City, I get a call from my mom," Swift said. "She's like, 'You got your music.' I very dramatically hit the floor for real. Bawling my eyes out, weeping, like 'Really!?' I said to myself, 'Go tell Travis in a normal way,' he was playing video games, and he put his headset down. I was like 'I got my music back!' And I was heaving crying. This changed my life."

Swift announced her 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl," on 12:12 a.m. Tuesday, after putting out the word on her website.

Swift revealed the cover art on Wednesday and that the album will be released on Oct. 3.

This is a developing story and will be updated.