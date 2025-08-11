Fans speculate Taylor Swift will be a guest on New Heights podcast. Here are the Easter eggs.

Could this be the week Taylor Swift makes her first appearance on the Kelce brothers' "New Heights" podcast — and could the music icon also announce new music?

The "New Heights" podcast posted a tease Monday morning to a new episode releasing at 7 p.m. on Wednesday:

"92%ers, we're coming back early for a special episode with a VERY special guest," the X post reads.

In the photo accompanying the post, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is on the left and former Eagles center Jason Kelce on the right. In between is a blacked-out silhouette that appears to resemble Swift.

It seems like a possibility after a few hints were posted on social media Monday. These rumors are not like the "Reputation (Taylor's Version)" release date or all the reasons why she'll be performing at next year's Super Bowl. Let's break it down.

It's well-known that the No. 13 is Swift's lucky number. Aug. 13 is the episode's release date.

If you look closely at Jason Kelce's T-shirt, that's Swift during her popular Eras Tour. That's the "Midnights" era, by the way.

Travis Kelce is giving "that look" he gives to Swift.

Coinciding with the "New Heights" podcast post was a series of recent posts on Swift's marketing account, Taylor's Nation, pointing to the next "era."

Taylor's Nation posted 12 photos of the singer wearing orange. The background of the "New Heights" is orange. Swift has 11 studio albums, so if the Berks County, Pennsylvania, native announces a new album, it would be her 12th.

If you've made it this far, it all makes sense that this could finally be the episode that Swift makes an appearance on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's popular podcast. Stay tuned.

