To celebrate Taylor Swift's birthday, fans encouraged to donate $13 to local animal shelters

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Happy birthday, Taylor Swift!

To celebrate the Berks County native's 34th birthday, the Pennsylvania SPCA wants fans to donate to a cause near and dear to the global superstar's heart: Animal rescue.

With their #TaylorSwiftChallenge, the PSCPA is encouraging people nationwide to donate $13 to a local animal shelter of their choice on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

A famous cat mom to Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button, Swift has claimed 13 as her lucky number throughout her career.

"Animal shelters have had a challenging year, with adoptions slowing dramatically and owner surrenders flooding into shelters at an unprecedented rate. The need for support is immense, and there is no better time than the present," Gillian Kocher with the PSPCA said in a statement.

Swift put her cat lover status on full display last week when she was named TIME Magazine's Person of the Year, and posed on the cover with rescue Benjamin Button.

"Time Magazine: We'd like to name you Person of the Yea- Me: Can I bring my cat," Swift wrote in an Instagram post back on Dec. 6.

Want to bring home a furry feline friend of your own just in time for the holidays? The PSCPA has dozens of cats up for adoption at its Philadelphia, Lancaster and Danville locations. And if you're set on a pet similar to Swift's, the organization said earlier this month it took in more than 90 ragdoll cats "that look a lot like Benjamin."

If you're more of a dog person, there are plenty of cute canines looking for their fur-ever homes, too.