Travis Kelce opens up about Taylor Swift on latest "New Heights" podcast episode

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Taylor Swift has taken Travis Kelce's stardom to new heights, and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has finally spoken after the pop star showed up at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

On the latest episode of "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce," the 33-year-old Kelce praised Swift for "coming through and seeing me rock the stage."

"Shout out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy," Kelce said. "I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing. Everybody was talking about her in a great light. On top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans, of course. We script it all, ladies and gentlemen."

Swift attended the Chiefs' 41-10 blowout win Sunday over the Chicago Bears, leading to a 400% increase in Kelce jersey sales. Kelce had seven catches for 69 yards and a touchdown, but it was Swift who doubled his screen time on the broadcast.

So how did Swift and Kelce get here?

It began with Kelce revealing he tried to give her his phone number in the form of a friendship bracelet when her Eras Tour was in Kansas City earlier this year.

Eventually, rumors began that Kelce and Swift were dating, leading to "New Heights" co-host and Eagles center Jason Kelce twice having to address the speculation.

And then Swift showed up to the Chiefs-Bears game on Sunday.

"I know that I brought all this attention to me, I'm the one that did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everybody how butthurt I was that I didn't get to meet Taylor," Kelce said on Wednesday's podcast. "You miss 100% [shots] you don't take, baby.

"What's real is that it is my personal life. I want to respect both of our lives. She's not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week. … Like you said on that Thursday night game, I'm enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. So everything moving forward, I think talking about sports and saying 'all right now' will have to be kind of where I keep it."