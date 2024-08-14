Watch CBS News
Taylor Swift fans jump on NYC's limited edition "Cornelia Street" signs commemorating her Greenwich Village home

By Renee Anderson

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Taylor Swift has long called New York City's Greenwich Village home, and the city is celebrating her success with limited edition "Cornelia Street" signs.

Swift not only lives there, but also named a song after Cornelia Street on her 2019 album "Lover."

New York City's Department of Transportation launched the limited edition signs to "celebrate Greenwich Village's prominence among pop music fans."

"Music lovers from around the globe visit Cornelia Street and now they can own an authentic piece of this street, heartbreak and nostalgia not included," DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said in a statement. 

DOT officials said 200 signs -- 100 in "Historic District Brown" and 100 in "Sunset Pink" -- would be available online for $75 each. They sold out quickly Tuesday, with the proceeds benefiting the city's general fund.

The city's Sign Shop created the signs, along with others commemorating Beastie Boys Square and Christopher Street Stonewall Place.

Taylor Swift's "Cornelia Street" lyrics

Swift's 2019 song opens with a reference to renting on Cornelia Street, and the refrain echoes, "I'd never walk on Cornelia Street again."

"I rent a place on Cornelia Street"
I say casually in the car
We were a fresh page on the desk
Filling in the blanks as we go
As if the street lights pointed in an arrowhead
Leading us home

And I hope I never lose you, hope it never ends
I'd never walk Cornelia Street again
That's the kind of heartbreak time could never mend
I'd never walk Cornelia Street again

Swift fans are excitedly awaiting the return of her tour, which heads to London on Thursday after being postponed because of a thwarted attack in Vienna.

