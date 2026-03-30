Tabernacle Township School District under "shelter in place" due to police investigation

The Tabernacle Township School District is under a "shelter in place" because of a police investigation, according to the township's Office of Emergency Management.

At around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, the Tabernacle Township OEM posted on social media that some sort of incident was being investigated by New Jersey State Police. The two schools within the district, Olson Middle School and Tabernacle Elementary School, were both placed under a shelter-in-place as a precaution.

Officials clarified the situation is not the same as a lockdown, and instead, school operations are able to continue under a shelter-in-place order while limiting access to buildings.

In an updated post, Tabernacle Township OEM said the shelter in place was lifted at the middle school for "dismissal purposes" at 2:30 p.m. and will be lifted at 3:15 p.m. for the elementary school.

Bus drop-off times and parent pickup could be impacted due to the situation, and all after-school activities have been canceled.

Parents should expect to see State Police at the school during dismissal.

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to state police and the district for more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.