Tabernacle Township, New Jersey, residents urge leaders to save local rescue squad

Residents packed another town hall at the Tabernacle Township firehouse Monday night to find out whether their community's rescue squad would be eliminated.

At the end of the hours-long meeting, Tabernacle Township Mayor Joseph Barton said he is working toward a solution but did not give many details or say definitively whether Tabernacle Rescue Squad, known as TRS, will remain intact.

Residents say they're not done fighting for the squad.

Barton began the meeting by telling community members why his committee served the TRS an eviction notice, repeating his claim that the squad misses upwards of 25% of service calls, which need to be picked up by neighboring towns.

"TRS has been not able to fulfill their obligation to provide emergency services to Tabernacle Township," Barton said.

TRS says that's because they were changing staff at the time and says their numbers have improved.

"You asked for a plan, we put a plan in place, the plan is working. Every single call this weekend — first rig, second rig, rescue. Answered!" Assistant TRS Chief Stephen Cramer said.

But TRS says that improvement is being ignored.

Barton says his committee is in negotiations to enter a shared services agreement with neighboring communities.

But speaking on behalf of Burlington County EMS coordinators, Deputy David Ekelburg expressed concern.

"It would further erode our already-strained network and create a cascading effect and increase response times as neighboring squads attempt to fill the remaining gap," Ekelburg said.

Dozens of citizens testified in support of TRS during roughly two hours of public comment at the meeting.

"We are a small community that needs our emergency squad," one person said.

Deputy Mayor Jim McNaughton then said he had a change of heart, saying he wants to find a solution that involves keeping TRS in the community. The room applauded.

TRS Chief George Jackson III gave one more plea.

"I think at the end of the day, it's about what they want, it's not about what I want," Jackson said, referring to community members. "And you need to give us a chance."

Barton said the township committee had a productive conversation with TRS during a closed-door session and is working toward a solution.