Tabernacle Township, New Jersey, residents applaud temporary reprieve for rescue squad after tense meeting

Residents packed a Tabernacle Township, New Jersey, meeting Monday night, pleading with Mayor Joseph Barton and other committee members to save the Tabernacle Rescue Squad, known locally as TRS. The ambulance company has served Tabernacle, Shamong, and Woodland Townships in Burlington County for more than 70 years.

Township leaders issued a 90-day eviction notice to TRS last month, signaling the squad should be disbanded by Nov. 9. But after more than an hour of outcry from residents during a public comment period in Monday's meeting, the committee announced it would temporarily postpone that decision.

Barton told CBS Philadelphia his committee was concerned that TRS was missing 30% of their calls, which put pressure on ambulance companies from neighboring towns.

"I heard, as the mayor, from those towns, 'You have a problem, you need to fix it. Our crews are coming into your town to provide mutual aid for your squad that can't respond to the calls,'" Barton said.

He said at that point, he and fellow committee members began contract negotiations with other towns to enter a shared services agreement. He said he is unable to share many details from contract negotiations.

"What I can tell you is the core basis of this agreement would be to put two ambulances in the TRS building staffed 24/7 with two EMTs so when the first call comes in, a rig could move immediately out of that building," he said.

However, George Jackson IIII, the chief of TRS, said part of the problem stems from when the squad transitioned from a volunteer organization to a hybrid, paid staffing-volunteer model in the beginning of the year. He admits about 30% of emergency calls were missed, but says that number is now down to 12%.

"The problem is our calls last one and a half to two hours, so if one of our ambulances is out on another call, we will rely on mutual aid," Jackson said.

Roughly 100 residents attended the meeting to voice support for the rescue service. Many said the township did not consult them before issuing the eviction notice and criticized a tentative plan to share emergency services with neighboring towns.

"They have saved multiple lives in this building. Answer this question — are you guys going to be responsible when people die?" said Victoria Rock, a Tabernacle resident.

Other residents shared personal experiences illustrating the squad's impact.

"They saved my life! What if this happens to you?" said Susan Throop, also of Tabernacle.

Residents pressed officials for details about the alternate plan.

"Has a true cost-benefit analysis been done?" asked Mike Rudderow.

"When did you start contracts with other towns?" asked Suzy Costales of Southampton.

Despite repeated questions, township officials remained mostly silent.

Frustration grew among residents.

"You're a disgrace," said Brian Serafine of Tabernacle. "I'll fight you every inch of the way."

Jackson, the TRS chief, said after meeting with Barton and committee members, some progress is being made. Another meeting is scheduled for Sept. 22.