Swatch watch release draws about 100 officers to King of Prussia Mall for crowd control

About 100 police officers were called to King of Prussia Mall early on Saturday morning for crowd control and dispersal connected to a watch release.

Upper Merion Township police said a group of "several hundred people" was gathered outside the mall before it opened for a new release from Swatch, a watch brand with a retail location inside the mall.

When police told the group to move back from the mall doors, "the crowd continued to grow and and became more defiant, prompting requests for additional police resources, which brought approximately 100 officers to the scene," police said in a news release.

While most of the crowd was dispersed, police saw others break down doors to enter the mall.

"Officers deployed to each location to prevent further damage to the mall, entry into stores, and looting," the release said.

One person was arrested for trespassing, but there were no injuries.

The mall reopened at 12 p.m. – but the Swatch store will be closed.

Police said additional officers will be at the mall today to prevent further chaos.