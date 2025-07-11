New survey shows most Ocean City residents oppose Wonderland Pier resort plan in New Jersey

Some Ocean City residents are pushing back on a controversial proposal to redevelop the iconic Wonderland Pier into a high-rise hotel resort, and a new independent survey suggests a clear majority aren't on board.

The survey, conducted by the Eagleton Center at Rutgers University and commissioned by the local advocacy group Ocean City 2050, found that 53% of residents are very or somewhat opposed to the project. Only 44% support it, while 3% remain unsure.

Once home to a beloved amusement park that drew families for generations, Wonderland Pier has sat closed, but now faces an uncertain future.

"My absolute favorite memory is the Ferris wheel," said Ocean City visitor Donna See, reflecting on the park's long-standing place on the boardwalk.

Residents who oppose the project cite concerns not just about the hotel itself, but the broader impact it could have on Ocean City's character and infrastructure.

The survey revealed worries about increased parking and traffic problems, as well as fears that granting a zoning exception for the resort could open the door to broader commercial development, possibly at the expense of the boardwalk's family-friendly atmosphere.

"I just don't think it's the right thing for this neighborhood," said Larry Heller, who lives just behind the proposed site on the boardwalk's north end.

Not everyone is opposed. Some locals, like resident Billy Boylan, said they're open to seeing what the development might bring. "I'm curious to see what it's going to do to the surrounding environment," Boylan said.

While the survey was independently conducted by Rutgers, it was funded by Ocean City 2050, a group that also opposes the resort plan.

Founding member Bill Merritt said the message from residents is clear.

"It's family-friendly things, entertainment, amusements and retail — that's what people want," Merritt said.

But developer Eustace Mita, CEO and Chairman of Icona Resorts, said the survey results show there is support.

Mita also pushed back against criticism that the project constitutes a high-rise.

"The broad definition of high-rise is 25 stories," he said. "The fact of the matter is, we are lower than a mid-rise."

Icona Resorts has received the endorsement of the Ocean City Chamber of Commerce and plans to formally present the proposal to city council in August.

Mita is also expected to ask the city to declare the site an "area in need of redevelopment," a move that could make approval easier.

As summer crowds fill the boardwalk, the future of the north end and the balance between tradition and development remain at the center of debate.