Plans to convert Gillian's Wonderland Pier in Ocean City, New Jersey to a 252-room hotel

Hotel planned for Gillian's Wonderland Pier in Ocean City, New Jersey

Hotel planned for Gillian's Wonderland Pier in Ocean City, New Jersey

Hotel planned for Gillian's Wonderland Pier in Ocean City, New Jersey

Plans to build a new resort at the former Gillian's Wonderland Pier in Ocean City, New Jersey, are taking shape.

The new owner confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia that his team at ICONA Resorts presented the plans to the Boardwalk Merchants Association.

Those plans call for a new 252-room hotel that will be called, "Icona in Wonderland." The plans also include retail space along the Boardwalk at 6th Street.

The iconic Ferris wheel and carousel would remain on site. To become a reality, all of these plans still have to be approved by Ocean City officials.

ICONA Resorts

The president of the Friends of Ocean City New Jersey History and Culture opposes the plans, saying the resort is not a good fit for the historic shore town.

Wonderland Pier closed its doors in October, leaving bittersweet memories for families and community members not ready to say goodbye. Friends of Ocean City New Jersey History and Culture organized a community photo with hopes of sparking new ideas and helping save the 94-year-old institution.

After years of financial troubles, Jay Gillian, the owner of Gillian's and the mayor of Ocean City, announced in August the amusement pier was closing for good, saying it's no longer a viable business.

Back in August, Roy Gillian, founder of Wonderland Pier and a former Ocean City mayor, died at 94. He opened Wonderland Pier in 1965 at Sixth Street and the Boardwalk, later founding Gillian's Island and Adventure Golf.