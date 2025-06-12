Several groups oppose converting Gillian's Wonderland Pier into new Ocean City, New Jersey, hotel

As more families start heading to the Jersey Shore, the opposition to a high-rise resort planned for Ocean City's boardwalk appears to be growing.

"We're seeing people realize they're not alone in their reservations about the hotel," said Sne Avichal, who lives in Ocean City year-round.

Avichal is part of the group Ocean City 2050, which is one of several groups fighting against converting the old Gillian's Wonderland Pier into a 250-room hotel. Avichal has been handing out flyers and buttons, which call the developer's plan a big mistake. The groups also launched a website: bigmistake.org.

"He's asking for a change in the zoning to allow that to happen, and everyone else on the boardwalk could ask the city for the same zoning relief. So, it wouldn't just be one hotel, it would be a lot," Avichal said.

According to the city, the space on the boardwalk is not currently zoned for a hotel.

Developer Eustace Mita plans to ask City Council to declare the site an area in need of redevelopment to allow the project, called Icona at Wonderland.

Bill Merritt, president of the group Friends of Ocean City History and Culture, says thousands of people oppose the idea because it threatens the historic character, zoning integrity and family-friendly culture that define Ocean City.

"The height is a huge issue, the loss of entertainment is a huge issue. I think there is a place of compromise that would work for everybody," Merritt said.

Mita fired back and said he lowered the building from his original plans.

"The Flanders hotel right now is nine stories, the Port-O-Call is nine stories, both of those hotels are on the boardwalk. We will in fact be seven stories with a cupola," Mita said.

Mita added he's held community meetings and has received a lot of support, including the Boardwalk Merchants Association, Asbury Avenue retail merchants and the Chamber of Commerce.

Mita said he plans to formally present his plan to City Council in August.

"We'll hear some people with a yay and we'll hear some people with a nay, and we just believe there is going to be more yays than nays," Mita said.

The groups opposing the project have scheduled a community meeting on June 21 at 10 a.m. at the public library to discuss possible alternatives.