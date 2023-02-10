Super Bowl tradition continues for Montco nephew, uncle

Eagles fans are heading to PHL to spread their green wings and fly to the Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For one Montgomery County man and his uncle, going to the Super Bowl is a tradition. They were there in 2018 when the Eagles won the Super Bowl, and they are hoping for a repeat this year.

Eagles superfan Tim Logan and his uncle Mike Logan could hardly contain their excitement as they got ready to hop on a flight to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII.

"Going to have a great time ahead of the game," Tim Logan said, "and then during the game and after we're going to bring home the Lombardi Trophy."

This will be Mike's eighth Super Bowl and Tim's 10th.

They were there in 2018 when the Eagles won the Super Bowl for the first time.

"We were in Minnesota five years ago," Tim said. "We saw them win. I actually sat in my seat and cried."

He expects the same thing this time.

"I made this crown after Super Bowl 52 when we ruled all of football," Mike said, "and I kept it and pulled it out because we are going to reclaim our position as the king of football."

Passengers like Mike and Tim aren't the only ones excited about the game.

Airport employees decorated baggage claim with green lights, Eagles logos and a sign that says "It's a Philly thing.'"

Eagles pride was on display throughout the airport.

While many fans will be rooting for the Birds at home, Tim says it's important for him to be at the Super Bowl in person.

"It's the entire weekend, really," Tim said. "It's the environment. It's football fans all gathering in the same place, especially with the Eagles being there. I think it's going to be 70% Eagles fans."

He says he's looking forward to making new friends at the stadium, sharing in the experience and reflecting on the Eagles' incredible season following their victory.