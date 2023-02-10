Super Bowl LVII: Montco great-grandfather heads to Arizona

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- The big moment is here for a 90-year-old Eagles fan. Jim Scott won Super Bowl LVII tickets from the Philadelphia Eagles and the NFL at the end of the season and now, he's flying out to Arizona.

In 2016 and again in 2021, Scott wrote letters looking for long-lost family members. He was abandoned at a fire station in Pittsburgh at 12 days old. The story spread.

Scott met and has relationships with his new family. Last month, the Eagles and the NFL awarded Scott tickets to the Super Bowl.

"I don't think I deserve it but I appreciate it," Scott said.

After a few hours in this room at the Eagleville Taphouse speaking to friends and family sending him off to Phoenix on Friday morning and you understand why he does deserve it. His four kids explain.

"He has just been such an inspiration to so many people in the community," Melissa Murdock said. "And I'm so proud to be his daughter."

"My dad has always been very modest," Merry Cassidy said. "He's a very modest person and he's also a very giving and very generous person too."

"My dad has been the best parent, the best father that anybody could ever ask for," Maryland Haig said.

"Considering how my dad started out being abandoned in downtown Pittsburgh, he personifies what it means to be a family man," son Jim Scott said.

Haig will accompany Scott at the game and neither can hardly wait. Here's what they're both looking forward to most.

"Being with my daughter," Scott said. "Seeing the Eagles. What more can you ask for?"

"Spending time with my dad and having this as our thing," Haig said.

Asked how he feels about the outpouring of love on display, he answered simply.

"I have had the most fantastic family from the very beginning," Scott said. "And my children are the most supportive kids you could possibly imagine."