Super Bowl LVII: Eagles fans getting tattoos at Montco shop

BRIDGEPORT, Pa. (CBS) -- You can usually spot an Eagles fan when they're wearing team paraphernalia or dressed in green, but some fans are proving their loyalty in a permanent way.

If you ask Shelby Mastrocola how deep her love runs for the Eagles, she'd say she bleeds green.

"I'm a dedicated fan," Mastrocola said.

After an almost-perfect season, Mastrocola's proving it by getting inked at 4th Street Tattoo in Bridgeport.

"It hurts a little bit," Mastrocola said, "but I don't think it's that bad."

Mastrocola isn't the only proud Eagles fan around willing to endure the pain.

So is tattoo artist Jason Hibbs and shop owner Mike Koch, who's getting his Eagles ink this week.

They all say the Eagles, as a team and a brand, represent more than just Philly football but are also representative of who fans are as people.

"People work hard and people play hard," Koch said. "They're passionate about their sports, they're passionate about the things they believe in."

"I think it has a lot to do with your passion for Philly sports and the brotherly love feeling of being in Philly and from Philly," Hibbs said.

Over the last week, Koch says he's had at least 40 clients get Eagles tattoos. Each one costs $57 in honor of Super Bowl LII.

"Years ago when the Eagles went to the Super Bowl, I did a few tattoos before the Super Bowl of the people who are hyped," Koch said. "This time, nobody's scared. They know it's coming. They know this Super Bowl is coming. We had a 58-year-old couple come in, both got Eagles logos on their hands."

Some tattoos take less than 30 minutes and win or lose, it'll leave an impression of a lifetime.

"You can't lose," Koch said. "If you get an Eagles logo, you're not going to stop being an Eagles fan."