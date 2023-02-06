Super Bowl LVII: Philadelphia-area schools adjusting schedules

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Super Bowl Sunday is just six days away and the excitement is building in Arizona and in the Delaware Valley. It will be an intense game, to say the least, that will run late.

It may be a little hard for the youngest Eagles fans to get up on Monday morning, and now, some area school districts are making adjustments ahead of the Super Bowl.

Thousands of students in districts on both sides of the Delaware River know they get to sleep in a little bit next Monday, and it's all for the Birds.

"There's a real, powerful sense of community," Sean Gorman said.

It's easy to see Gorman is an Eagles fan.

The Gloucester City Schools superintendent says football in his community is just about everything.

"It's a real part of family life here in our community," Gorman said.

Was it natural to delay school on Monday then?

"It's funny. You're absolutely right," Gorman said. "It felt just like a natural decision. Hey, this is a special time, let's try to support families of students and staff."

Gloucester City Schools was one of the first of nearly half a dozen districts in the area to announce a delay, or even a day off, for students next Monday following Super Bowl Sunday.

"Hey, you might have to wait decades for this to happen again," Gorman said.

Across the river, Wissahickon School District Superintendent Jim Crisfield made the call after remembering what happened the last time the Eagles were in the Super Bowl.

"I tried with the NFL to get them to move it to Saturday and they just won't," Crisfield said. "So our students up and our staff are up late into the evening Sunday."

Upper Merion Area Schools adds a lack of snow days factored into its decision for next Monday's delayed start districtwide.

"It's really about trying to give people a break in the morning," Upper Merion Superintendent John Toleno said, "but yet, OK now it's time to come to work and now it's time to come to school so let's make things happen, and let's still get a day in educationally because that's what's important to us at the end of the day. Besides the Eagles winning, of course."

Students in Upper Merion agree. They welcome a chance to sleep in post Super Bowl and hopefully, win.

"Honestly," one student said, "I think school might get delayed even more if they win because it'll just be super crazy."

If the Eagles win, two Pennsylvania districts say they'll take it day by day but Gloucester City Schools said most likely, students and staff would be getting the day off.