Sunny weather with low humidity, light breeze around Philadelphia, perfect for getting outside

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With so many events happening this weekend in Philadelphia and around the region, it's imperative that the weather cooperates, right? Well, the good news is: it definitely is!

Expect nearly unfiltered sunshine Saturday, with highs in the city of Philadelphia around 84-degrees. With a light west wind at 5-10 mph, even the Jersey Shore will see highs approach the low 80s.

Farther north and west, we'll see much of the same, with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s for the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos.

No matter where you are spending time outdoors today, don't forget the sunscreen, as the UV index is high today. Apply a sunscreen with an SPF of 30 at least (50 is best!) and don't forget to reapply often!

The Phillies continue their series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citizens Bank Park and it's looking beautiful, of course, for the tailgate, with temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

First pitch is at 7:15 p.m., with plenty of sun, light winds and temperatures around 80. By the time the game ends, we'll be around 70 degrees.

Sunday is the more humid of the two weekend days, with a breezy southwest wind around 10-15 mph. Highs on Sunday will be similar to today, but it'll feel way more humid, as a system approaches from the west. Skywise, expect a mostly cloudy day.

While we remain dry this weekend, overnight Sunday into Monday brings us a chance of showers and a few non-severe rumbles of thunder. Next week is warm, humid and has us all with a chance of at least a shower each day.

Enjoy the weekend and happy June!

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Sunny and warm. High 84

Sunday: Thickening cloudws. High 83, Low 60

Monday: Showers and rumbles. High 84, Low 66

Tuesday: Clouds, some sun. High 86, Low 64

Wednesday: Chance of showers. High 80, Low 65

Thursday: Few storms likely. High 80, Low 67

Friday: Clouds, some sun. High 79, Low 66

