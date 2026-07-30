Mostly sunny Friday in Philadelphia region, tracking rain for this weekend. Here's the weather forecast.

The return of pretty nice summer weather will be here Friday in the Philadelphia region, with high temps near 90 (good for pools, beaches and water parks).

Humidity levels will be reasonable, so outdoor plans should be made. Your air conditioner will likely crank up a bit with plenty of sunshine to go around. A random shower won't be totally out of the question, but generally speaking it will be a nice day.

CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT big weather changes

Our next weather maker arrives late Sunday into Monday, with increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms.

While most of the weekend should be rain-free, keep an eye on the forecast if you have outdoor plans late Sunday.

Periods of rain could move into the area and push right on into Monday.

The forecast may stay unsettled into next week as some of the models indicate a system forming offshore, but those details remain hazy at this point. The NEXT Weather Team will keep you posted.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 89, low 69.

Saturday: Hot, clouding up. High 90, low 71.

Sunday: P.m. shower or storm. High 87, low 75.

Monday: P.m. shower or storm. High 84, low 75.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 86, low 71.

Wednesday: Chance of showers. High 89, low 69.

Thursday: Showers. High 89, low 73.

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Hourly Forecast