New Jersey beaches battered by erosion race to recover ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day weekend is only three weeks away, but some New Jersey beaches are still in rough shape because of extreme erosion.

In Upper Township, public works crews are using bulldozers to push sand and rebuild beach access ramps that were wiped away. About half of the access ramps in Strathmere remain closed, and officials are racing to get them back open ahead of the holiday weekend.

"This north end of the island is pretty beat up; this really has taken the brunt of the erosion," said Tim Hanna, who surfs in the area.

Several storms and a brutal Winter ate away at the dunes, which left behind steep cliffs.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced work has been expedited to replenish the beach in both Strathmere and Sea Isle City this summer.

"What we're anticipating is probably the most amount of sand maybe we've ever seen here," said Jimmy Van Zlike, Upper Township Administrator.

The Army Corps says 1.3 million cubic yards of sand will be pumped back onto Strathmere's beach, and an engineered dune system will help reduce damage from coastal storms.

"It protects our infrastructure, protects our streets, our utilities and our homes here," Van Zlike said.

The Army Corps says the $21.6-million contract will also restore dunes, access paths and fencing in both towns.

"It's a good thing, obviously, for these homeowners, and it's a good thing for the municipality because you're getting a beach back," said Hanna, who added the restoration project will impact the surfing conditions in the area.

The Army Corps says construction is expected to begin in Sea Isle City in early June. Once that is complete, the work will begin in Strathmere.