Jersey Shore communities deal with beach erosion following Hurricane Erin

The first hurricane of the season to affect the Philadelphia area is long gone, but Jersey Shore towns are still dealing with the aftermath. Beach erosion is making it difficult to get onto some New Jersey beaches.

The Department of Public Works was busy in Strathmere on Monday, days after Hurricane Erin passed by offshore, but still left behind a mess in the form of beach erosion.

"Every low tide, we can come out and harvest sand to create an access path or to shore up our dune system," Upper Township Mayor Curtis T. Corson said.

CBS News Philadelphia

Upper Township Beach Patrol Chief Bill Handley added, "Right now, to be honest with you, it's not safe with all these cliffs and the drop-offs going to the beach."

They say Monday started with 12 entrances closed because of steep drop-offs, some several feet. The goal is to reopen as many access paths as possible by Labor Day weekend using bulldozers.

"I don't think anybody in Cape May County was actually prepared for the amount Erin brought. We knew it was going to be bad, but not this bad," Corson said.

Leaders in Strathmere note there was erosion before the hurricane churned hundreds of miles offshore. The storm, though, made it worse.

CBS News Philadelphia

Leaders are now pushing for a more permanent solution to the issue.

"The funding for the beaches is very important. We need, South Jersey economy needs, funding, not just Strathmere, everybody," Corson said.

The mayor is talking about beach replenishment projects.

Officials said the last one finished in early 2024, and Strathmere is due for more funding in 2027. With the current state of the beaches, they're hoping the money comes sooner.

"It's a problem throughout South Jersey. We're just one of many shore communities, but Strathmere means the world to us, so we want to make sure that we take care of our little town," Handley said.

The mayor said he'll join other leaders from South Jersey towns in a meeting Tuesday with Rep. Jeff Van Drew on the future of beach replenishment.