Pennsylvania strangers meet during viral photoshoot leading to real life connection

A Levittown photographer captured the moment two complete strangers met for the first time. Now, the images have gone viral as hundreds of thousands of people online are following the undeniable connection seen on camera.

"I get two strangers together and we have fun, take a photo shoot, and apparently the internet really liked it," Amanda Johnson said. "They had no idea who they were and I got them together and their chemistry just kind of took off."

Johnson has been a photographer since 2017 and she's done a handful of what she calls "stranger sessions."

People sign up for the sessions and she tries to pair up strangers with similar interests before having them meet up for a photoshoot.

Her most recent "stranger session" at the Red Rhino Car Wash in Fairless Hills garnered quite a bit of attention online after the photos showed Teresa Dittes and Dylan Waskiewicz's instant connection.

Amanda Johnson

"I turn around and we see each other and I was like, 'Oh, yeah. He's cute,'" Dittes said.

"First time ever doing a stranger photoshoot," Waskiewicz said. "I've seen Amanda's previous one and I thought it was kind of cool. So, I gave it a shot."

The photo session documented the first time they saw each other, from playful scenes at the car wash to more intimate moments, leading people online to find it hard to believe they had just met.

"Everyone is just like, 'Oh my gosh, are they together? Are they together, are they together? Everyone wants to know," Johnson said.

It's a real-life connection that sparked from the unknown and captivated the hearts of hundreds of thousands of people.

"We went out on a date on Friday night," Dittes said. "We went out to dinner, and it went well because clearly, we're here. Online dating is awful. This was definitely a very interesting way to meet someone, but it was also a fun experience as well."

Amanda Johnson

"It was different and I'm all about different experiences, getting out there, putting yourself out there and just enjoying life really," Waskiewicz said.

Johnson is currently working on setting up more "stranger sessions" in the near future. If you're interested, you can fill out an application here.