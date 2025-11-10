British man charged in fatal crash after police chase in West Deptford, New Jersey

A British man is charged with leading police on a chase and causing a deadly crash in West Deptford, New Jersey, on Sunday night, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutors say 28-year-old Steve Hall of Waltham Cross, a town in England, is charged with death by auto and related offenses.

The fatal crash happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. Sunday near Red Bank and Hessian avenues in West Deptford.

Hall was allegedly evading West Deptford police when he slammed into another car near Red Bank and Hessian avenues, prosecutors say.

West Deptford police were responding to a report of two intoxicated men when prosecutors say officers attempted to pull Hall over after he left a gas station. Hall allegedly was driving in the wrong lane when he struck a car, killing its driver and injuring a passenger.

Prosecutors say Hall and the passenger in his car were both injured in the crash.

A witness told investigators they saw Hall speeding before the crash, prosecutors say.

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office and Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office are investigating the fatal crash.