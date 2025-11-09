People injured, traffic delays on multiple New Jersey roads after crashes Sunday night
Multiple people are hurt and roads are shut down after separate crashes in South Jersey Sunday night, emergency officials say.
Multiple people have critical injuries after a car crash near Red Bank and Hessian avenues in West Deptford Township, Gloucester County Emergency Management said in a post on Facebook.
In Deptford Township, a crash involving a commercial vehicle and a detached boat trailer is causing significant delays on Route 55 northbound near mile marker 55.6, officials said in the post.
In Camden County, officials say there are delays on I-76 East west of Exit 1B (I-295, Gloucester City) because of a crash with critical injuries. Three eastbound lanes are closed, according to New Jersey 511.
In Pleasantville, Atlantic County, Route 40 is closed in both directions west of Route 9 because of a crash investigation, New Jersey 511 shows.
Gloucester County officials said they do not believe the incidents are related.