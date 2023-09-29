State of emergency declared in New Jersey because of heavy rain, flash flooding

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- A state of emergency has been declared in all 21 counties of New Jersey because of severe storms creating hazardous conditions such as heavy rain and flash flooding, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday.

The declaration will allow resources to be deployed throughout the state for the entirety of the storm.

State offices began closing at 3 p.m., but the early dismissal doesn't include emergency personnel and essential workers.

"Throughout the state, especially in the north and central regions, we are experiencing heavy rainfalls resulting in hazardous conditions, and the rainfall is expected to accelerate in many parts of the state over the next several hours," the governor said in a statement. "Flooding remains a significant concern due to the heavy rains much of the state already experienced this week. Residents should stay off the roads, remain alert, and follow all safety protocols."

I am declaring a State of Emergency effective at 3:00 p.m. We are experiencing heavy rainfall that is expected to accelerate in many parts of the state over the next several hours.



The state of emergency comes on the heels of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's declaration across New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley.

Heavy rain brought flooding, road closures and MTA delays to New York City and the surrounding area.

The severe weather caused an early postponement of Friday night's Phillies-Mets season opener in Queens. The Phils and Mets are now scheduled for a single-admission doubleheader Saturday, with Game 1 set for 4:10 p.m.