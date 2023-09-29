Phillies-Mets game postponed as rain brings flooding to New York City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies-New York Mets matchup at Citi Field is off Friday night, as heavy rain brings flooding, road closures and MTA delays to New York City, Long Island and the surrounding region.

Several inches of rain are expected to fall in New York and multiple roadways and intersections were flooded.

Tonight’s game against Philadelphia has been postponed due to weather. It will be made up as part of a single admission doubleheader tomorrow, Saturday, Sept. 30 beginning at 4:10 p.m.https://t.co/q2X6yvCWoB — New York Mets (@Mets) September 29, 2023

The Mets announced the postponement on X.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday, beginning at 4:10 p.m.

The Phillies have already clinched a wild card spot in the MLB postseason, but it's still unclear who they'll play. They'll end their season with three games in New York before returning home to play their National League Wild Card series.

The 72-86 Mets have been eliminated from postseason contention.