Mostly cloudy Sunday in Philadelphia area before bitter cold St. Patrick's Day. Here's the weather forecast.

The NEXT Weather team is tracking strong to severe storms hitting the Philadelphia region Monday evening and night.

CBS News Philadelphia

Before then, Sunday will be mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with showers at night and a high of 57 degrees. Expect thickening clouds overnight into Sunday, with a bit of a breeze. By Sunday afternoon, we'll see mostly cloudy skies along with mild temperatures. Showers will begin to move in mainly after sunset.

St. Patrick's Day parade weather

9 a.m.: Sunday skies will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the high 40s

Noon: We're pushing 50 by the start of the parade.

3 p.m.: As the parade finishes, around temperatures will reach 56.

Tuesday isn't the luckiest weather wise either as wind picks up and temps drop for St. Patrick's Day.

NEXT big weather change

Monday and Tuesday we rinse and repeat our one-two punch of severe storms and winter blast, prompting our weather team to issue a NEXT Weather Alert for both days.

Monday, a gusty south wind pushes temperatures to the upper 60s and low 70s. It will be mostly cloudy, with scattered showers early in the morning and isolated T-storms at noon.

Late Monday afternoon, an extremely strong cold front approaches, triggering pockets of heavy rain and strong to severe storms during the evening.

Damaging winds, large hail, localized flooding, and brief isolated tornadoes are all possible at this point.

Behind the front, another blast of cold spreads across the region with a wintry mix and wet snow late Monday night.

Highs on Tuesday (St. Patrick's Day) will be in the 30s with gusty winds creating a wind chill in the 20s.

CBS News Philadelphia

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Sunday: Cloudy and mild. High 57, low 36.

Monday: NEXT Weather Alert for Storms. High 68, low 48.

Tuesday: NEXT Weather Alert for cold. High 38, low 32.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 41, low 25.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 53, low 31.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 67, low 36.

Saturday: Chance of showers. High 53, low 39.

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