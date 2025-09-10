Business owner raises over $8,000 to help rebuild Pennsylvania Catholic school damaged by fire

Delaware County business owner raises over $8,000 to help rebuild school damaged by fire

Delaware County business owner raises over $8,000 to help rebuild school damaged by fire

Delaware County business owner raises over $8,000 to help rebuild school damaged by fire

Nearly a year after a devastating fire forced students and staff to relocate from St. Francis of Assisi School in Delaware County, a local business owner is stepping up to help with the long road to recovery.

Vince Sculli, the owner of Choice SportsCards in Aston, donated $8,550 to help restore the fire-damaged Catholic school in Springfield. But he said the contribution wasn't his alone.

"I know it says Choice SportsCards, but this is the whole community trying to chip in," Sculli said on Monday as he handed the check to Principal Nicole Hamilton.

The donation was part of a unique fundraiser Sculli launched last month. He asked people to sponsor custom trading cards honoring local first responders for $100 each. Dozens of Delaware County business owners joined in, helping Sculli quickly raise thousands of dollars.

"Delco's always supporting schools or organizations, whatever it is," Sculli said. "Just a true testament to the whole county always coming together when things get tough."

The school also received signed sports memorabilia, including baseballs autographed by Phillies shortstop Trea Turner, that can be auctioned off to raise additional funds.

CBS News Philadelphia was granted an exclusive look inside the school, where floors, walls and the roof are still under construction. Hamilton said delays in the rebuilding process have been frustrating.

CBS News Philadelphia.

"It's a very long process and there's so many different people involved," Hamilton said. "And so, everything takes much longer than I personally would like. That's been the hardest part."

Since the fire, students have been split between two locations: older children in temporary classrooms on campus, and younger ones at nearby St. Kevin School.

Hamilton's 10-year-old daughter, Eliana, said she looks forward to all the students being back together again.

"It will feel so much better," Eliana said. "I'm just happy that the other school has a place to go."

Hamilton said Sculli's donation, and the community's response, are making a real impact.

"Any amount helps, but eight grand and even some stuff to raffle off to help out is truly remarkable," she said.

The hope is that all students can return to a fully restored school sometime next year.