Delaware County business owner using sports memorabilia to help rebuild St. Francis of Assisi School

Aston business owner raises thousands of dollars to help rebuild St. Francis of Assisi School

A small business owner in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, is using his collection of sports memorabilia and trading cards to help rebuild his daughters' school.

A devastating fire tore through St. Francis of Assisi School in Springfield in October 2024, displacing students and leaving the future uncertain for many families.

In response, Vincent Sculli, owner of Choice SportsCards in Aston, launched a fundraiser in late July using a series of first responder trading cards that feature local police officers, firefighters and EMTs.

Each card is sponsored by a local business for $100, with half of that amount going toward rebuilding the school, and the other half covering printing costs.

"When I came up with the idea, I knew it would take off," Sculli said. "So far we've raised about $7,100."

Sculli spread word about the fundraiser on social media. The initiative has inspired dozens of businesses to contribute.

"It feels great to be able to give back to the community that's given to us to thrive and be bigger than what we are," Michael Conroy, owner of L&P Auto Repair in Parkside, said after dropping off a $1,000 check Monday morning.

Other local businesses are stepping up, too.

"We do a lot of things for different schools we service," Penny O'Donnell, production manager at Barksdale School Portraits in Aston, said. "So why not give back to the community that gives back to us?"

Vinnie Vellucci, owner of Fight Shape in Broomall, donated $100 for the cause.

"I actually have some clients who come to the gym and their kids go to that school, so there's a connection that hits really close to home," Vellucci said. "Delco's a tight-knit community, so it's always important to help out."

Along with the cards, Sculli has also collected items for raffle, including baseballs signed by Phillies All-Stars Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber, donated by the MLB Players Association.

Since the fire, Sculli's two daughters and other students have been learning in temporary spaces. Administrators said the school is expected to fully reopen in 2026.

"I think that'll definitely be a wonderful thing," Sculli said. "It's something not just me, but all the families are really looking forward to."

For Sculli, the fundraiser is more than just a project. It's a personal mission to help restore a place that means so much to his family and community.