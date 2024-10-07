Fire burning at St. Francis of Assisi School in Springfield, Pennsylvania

Dozens of firefighters are battling a massive fire burning at St. Francis of Assisi School in Springfield, Delaware County, on Monday.

The school is located on Saxer Avenue and the fire started just after 5 p.m., according to emergency officials.

CBS News Philadelphia

It's unclear how the fire started, but it's believed to have begun on the second floor of the school, according to sources. The Archdiocese of Philadelphia said classes at St. Francis of Assisi School will be canceled on Tuesday.

"We are deeply grateful to all fire departments and other first responders for their rapid response and for their work to control the blaze," the AOP said in a statement.

The building was evacuated safely. So far, no injuries have been reported as smoke continues to billow out from the school and right near the St. Francis of Assisi church.

Sources said the school is a total loss. Daycare children were in the basement of the school when the fire began but were able to get out safely, according to sources. A missing worker inside the building was also located.

The AOP said the building that caught fire housed grades pre-K, first and third grade. Students in second grade and fourth to eighth grade at St. Francis of Assisi attend classes in another building on campus.

According to the AOP, they're working to find another learning location for those affected by the fire.

"At this time, our concern is for the safety of the school community, the community-at-large, and working to provide continued instruction with as little interruption as possible," the AOP said in a release in part. "We will make any other determinations at a later time pending all circumstances and information."

