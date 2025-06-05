Watch CBS News
Philadelphia Phillies fall to Toronto Blue Jays with 6th loss in 7 games

Bo Bichette hit a two-run homer, Myles Straw and Tyler Heineman each had two hits and three RBIs, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat Philadelphia 9-1 on Thursday, handing the slumping Phillies their sixth loss in seven games.

Alejandro Kirk had three hits, scored once and drove in a run as the Blue Jays took two of three from Philadelphia.

Blue Jays right-hander Chris Bassitt (6-3) allowed one run and five hits in a season-high seven innings to win for the third time in four starts.

Nick Castellanos had three hits and Kyle Schwarber had an RBI single for Philadelphia, which finished 1 for 7 with runners in scoring position.

The Phillies scored six runs in the opening inning of the three-game series but scored just four the rest of the way. They came in having won their previous five road series.

After allowing a career-worst 12 earned runs against Milwaukee in his previous start, left-hander Jesús Luzardo (5-2) struggled again Thursday, giving up eight runs and nine hits in a season-low 2 1/3 innings.

Straw and Heineman had RBI doubles off Luzardo in the second inning, and Bichette capped the four-run frame with his eighth homer.

Toronto scored four more and chased Luzardo in the third. Straw hit a two-run single, and two more runs scored when Trea Turner couldn't make an over-the-shoulder catch on Heineman's fly ball to shallow left field.

Outfielder Weston Wilson pitched a scoreless eighth for the Phillies.

Key moment

Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 0 for 5, ending his 34-game streak of reaching base safely.

Key stat

The Blue Jays are 20-2 when they score five or more.

Up next

Phillies: RHP Joe Ross (2-1, 4.34 ERA) starts at Pittsburgh on Friday.

Blue Jays: Toronto had not named a starter for Friday's game at Minnesota.

