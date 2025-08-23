Aaron Nola gets 1st win since May 3 as Phillies top Nationals 6-4 behind homers from Edmundo Sosa and Trea Turner

Edmundo Sosa hit a three-run homer, Trea Turner also went deep and Aaron Nola earned his first win since early May as the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Washington Nationals 6-4 on Saturday night.

Nationals starter Mitchell Parker (7-14) held Philadelphia hitless through three innings, but Sosa's seventh homer capped a five-run fourth for the NL East leaders. J.T. Realmuto and Alec Bohm each had an RBI double.

Turner made it 6-1 with a solo shot in the fifth, his second home run at home this week. Before that, he hadn't hit one at Citizens Bank Park all season.

Nola (2-7) pitched six solid innings, allowing two earned runs and five hits while striking out six in his first start at home since May 14. His previous win came on May 3 against Arizona, before the right-hander missed three months with a sprained right ankle.

After blowing a save chance for the first time with the Phillies a night earlier, Jhoan Duran worked a scoreless ninth to earn his 23rd save of the year.

Luis Garcia Jr. had a homer and an RBI double and CJ Abrams also went deep for the last-place Nationals, who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Parker didn't allow a hit to his first 11 batters, but ended up yielding six runs and six hits in five innings.

Key Moment

With the potential tying runs on base in the eighth, Sosa made a nice defensive play on a hard grounder by Dylan Crews to get the Phillies out of trouble.

Key Stat

David Robertson, 40, didn't sign with Philadelphia until July 21 and didn't make his season debut until Aug. 11. But after striking out three batters in the eighth, he has 10 strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings for the Phillies.

Up Next

Washington RHP Jake Irvin (8-8, 5.30 ERA) starts against LHP Ranger Suárez (9-6, 3.25) in the series finale Sunday.