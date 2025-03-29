Watch CBS News
17-year-old girl dies after shooting in Elmwood Park section of Philadelphia

By Matthew Cavallo

/ CBS Philadelphia

An investigation is underway after a 17-year-old girl was shot and killed in Philadelphia's Elmwood Park neighborhood late Friday night, police say.

Police responded to the 7000 block of Elmwood Avenue for reports of someone shot, Inspector D F Pace said.

They began searching the neighborhood and found the girl in an alley. Medics arrived shortly after and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

Pace said the girl might have been walking with a group in the alley before she was shot. One shell casing was found at the scene.

