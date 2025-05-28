Man shot, killed by police in South Whitehall Township, Pennsylvania, officials say

A man who was allegedly armed with a rifle was shot and killed by police in South Whitehall Township, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, Lehigh County officials announced.

Lehigh County District Attorney Gavin P. Holihan and South Whitehall Township Police Chief Frank Lombardo said in a news release that the shooting happened at around 1 p.m. on the 100 block of North 38th Street.

Multiple South Whitehall Township officers were called to the home and encountered a man with "what appeared to be a rifle," according to officials.

Officials said the man was told to drop the weapon, but he continued to advance toward officers, despite the warning. Police then used "less-than-lethal" force against the man, but it didn't stop him from approaching the police officers at the scene, according to officials.

Officials said police then fired about six rounds, fatally striking the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's identity isn't known at this time. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, officials said.

Officials said the man fatally shot by police was "suffering from long-term health issues," and a note was found inside the home following his death.

The shooting is under investigation.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call or text the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988. CBS News Philadelphia also has a list of mental health resources.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.