Organizers cancel South Philadelphia Cinco de Mayo parade because of ICE concerns

ICE arrests 3 people working in US illegally at business in Chester County

Philadelphia's Carnaval de Puebla is canceled because of concerns that immigration officers could target the event, organizers say.

Edgar Ramirez, one of the organizers, told CBS News Philadelphia the parade initially scheduled for April 27 is canceled because of Immigration and Customs Enforcement threats against the Mexican community.

The event typically draws up to 15,000 people to Washington Avenue for a parade and a festival in Pennsport, according to Visit Philly. The festival celebrates Cinco de Mayo, which marks Mexico's 1862 win over France in the Battle of Puebla.

Organizers announced in February that this year's celebration would be canceled.

Four Brazilian workers at a grocery store in Northeast Philadelphia accused of being in the country illegally were arrested by immigration officers in March, ICE said. ICE agents also appeared to raid a car wash in North Philly in January.

Meanwhile, in Haddon Township, New Jersey, Turkish immigrants who own a restaurant were detained by ICE earlier this year, and one was held for about two weeks in a detention facility in North Jersey.

The Carnaval de Puebla was also canceled in 2017, the first year of President Trump's first term, because of concerns about immigration officers targeting the crowds.