4 people working in U.S. illegally arrested at Philadelphia grocery store, ICE says

Four Brazilian nationals accused of illegally being in the United States were arrested at a Philadelphia grocery store last week, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said in a news release on Thursday.

The arrests happened on Feb. 27 at the Jumbo Meat Market on Castor Avenue near Bleigh Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia's Rhawnhurst section.

According to ICE, the four people had "no status to enter or remain in the United States legally, or who had violated the terms of their lawful admission into the U.S."

"Worksite enforcement is a crucial component in ensuring the integrity of our nation's employment laws. By conducting these operations, we not only uphold the law but also protect the rights of legal workers and create a level playing field for businesses that comply with regulations," ICE Homeland Security Investigations Philadelphia Special Agent in Charge Edward V. Owens said in part in a statement.

After the arrest, the Jumbo Meat Market posted on Instagram that the four employees were detained for "verification."

"We are providing all necessary support, including legal assistance," a post in Portuguese said. "We will continue to monitor the situation and maintain our commitment to our employees."

ICE operations on businesses have been playing out across the country amid President Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration.

Last week, ICE arrested a husband and wife who own Jersey Kebab, a popular Haddon Township restaurant. The husband, Celal Emanet, was released but his wife remains held in a detention center. Three people accused of living in the United States illegally and working at a business in Chester County were also arrested by ICE.

At the end of January, several employees were taken into custody after an ICE raid at a North Philadelphia car wash.

The owner of the car wash told CBS News Philadelphia the men had worked at the business for at least 15 years and claimed ICE never presented a warrant before carrying out the arrests.

The first piece of legislation signed by Mr. Trump in his second term as president was the Laken Riley Act, which expands the federal government's ability to detain immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally.

Derek DeCosmo, an immigration expert at DeCosmo Law, explained that under the new law, anyone with an allegation against them or a pending charge could be subject to being held by authorities.

"A judge is not going to have the legal authority to review it," DeCosmo told CBS News Philadelphia.